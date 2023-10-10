Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group plc (OTC:WOSGF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

WOSGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of OTC:WOSGF opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $11.34.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

