voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VJET

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.