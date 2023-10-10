TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCON. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.31. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

