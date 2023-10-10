StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.