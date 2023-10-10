StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.12.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
