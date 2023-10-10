StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

