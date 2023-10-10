Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Silgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. Silgan has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $133,396.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silgan news, Director Joseph M. Jordan sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $133,396.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $443,169.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,167.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Silgan by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 151,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 53,485 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Silgan by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.