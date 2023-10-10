Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,801,000 after acquiring an additional 621,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

