New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Concept Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GBR

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.