NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ NURO opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.45.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 75.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroMetrix
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.