NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 7.7 %

NNVC opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.19. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Further Reading

