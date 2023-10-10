Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $79.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 121.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 17.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.