KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Insider Acquires A$180,004.34 in Stock

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Free Report) insider David Kirk acquired 206,664 shares of KMD Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$180,004.34 ($115,387.40).

KMD Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40.

Get KMD Brands alerts:

KMD Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. KMD Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About KMD Brands

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Kathmandu Holdings Limited and changed its name to KMD Brands Limited in March 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KMD Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KMD Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.