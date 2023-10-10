Kellogg (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

K has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellogg from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

K stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,020,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,355,784.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 611,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Kellogg by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

