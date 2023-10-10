Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:INE opened at C$9.81 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.33 and a twelve month high of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.2580221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -720.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.