Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.60) to GBX 2,400 ($29.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($20.56) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.76) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,209.17 ($27.04).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,703 ($20.84) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.50 ($19.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($26.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 967.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,751.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,799.86.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

