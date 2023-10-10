Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.60) to GBX 2,400 ($29.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($20.56) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.76) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,209.17 ($27.04).
View Our Latest Research Report on Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands Price Performance
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Brands
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’ Ford, Strike Presents Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.