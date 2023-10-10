Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TWNK. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TWNK

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,173,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.