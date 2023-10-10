First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

First United Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First United has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. First United’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 70,723 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First United by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First United by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

