Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $446.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 533,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,824 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

See Also

