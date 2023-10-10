CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

CPSH opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.64. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also

