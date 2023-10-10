Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %

CNTA opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 37,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $235,774.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

