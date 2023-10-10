Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. 17.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cactus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.02. Cactus has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $58.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

