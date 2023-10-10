Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.67.

OZK opened at $37.01 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

