Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $13.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZUL. Barclays upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

