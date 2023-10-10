Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.95. Ashford has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

