American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB opened at $38.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $408.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.98. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26,429 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

