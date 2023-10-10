Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 111,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGYS opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

