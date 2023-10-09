Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.11.

YUM opened at $119.46 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,871 shares of company stock worth $1,725,358 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,709 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

