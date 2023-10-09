Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

XHR opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $271.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

