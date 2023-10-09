Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

