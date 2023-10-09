Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock

WWW stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.17%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

