Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.76.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Wingstop Stock Down 4.8 %

WING opened at $174.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.85. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

