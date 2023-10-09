Windsor Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.65. 7,838,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715,658. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.