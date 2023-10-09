Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WMB. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.17.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

