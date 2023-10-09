Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.43.

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE WLK opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $138.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Westlake by 89.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

