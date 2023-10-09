WEMIX Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $310.01 million and $3.46 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00003535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 975,231,533 coins and its circulating supply is 319,077,336 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 975,207,350.7135389 with 319,050,257.3166696 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.00597161 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,791,116.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

