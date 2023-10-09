Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $366.89.

Watsco Trading Up 0.8 %

WSO opened at $387.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.31. Watsco has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $393.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

