Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.04. The company has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

