Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 941.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,454 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day moving average is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $418.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.28 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.