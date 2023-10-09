Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $80.16 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00010380 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $80.16 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.96881229 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,587,423.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

