Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 93 ($1.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 108.80 ($1.32).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.73 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.57. The company has a market cap of £20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 202.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 631,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88), for a total transaction of £461,235.17 ($557,518.64). Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

