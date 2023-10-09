Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Vicor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICR

Vicor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.39. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $527,949. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 77.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vicor by 132.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.