Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.80.

Viasat Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.29. Viasat has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. Analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,864 shares of company stock worth $262,954. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat by 12.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,971,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 253,239 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 364,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Viasat by 31.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 31.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

