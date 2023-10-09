Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,120,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,919,698.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,120,385.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,919,698.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,772. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

