Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VECO opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.26. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $140,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $45,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares in the company, valued at $917,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $229,251 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

