Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 17.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $244,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.38. The stock had a trading volume of 672,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.