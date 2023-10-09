Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

Shares of Value Line stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30. Value Line has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

