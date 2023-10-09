Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

