Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 15.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

