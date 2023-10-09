Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
