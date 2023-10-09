Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTI. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 18.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 48.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 565.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 72,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 307,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.